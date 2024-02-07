Henry Cavill shares thoughts on sex scenes in films and television

Henry Cavill has shared his thoughts on sex scenes in film and television.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast with Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, the actor opened up about the “overused” scenes.

“I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” Cavill said.

“I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

Cavill went on to say that while there are times where “sex scenes can be great in a movie” and can help with the storytelling.