Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence after Alec Baldwin shooting: 'My heart is with Halyna'

Hilaria Baldwin has made her first public comments since her husband Alec was involved with the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set ofRust last Thursday (21 October) after Baldwin fired what he thought was an innocuous prop gun while rehearsing a scene for the movie.

On Instagram, Hilaria wrote: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

The 37-year-old yoga instructor added: “It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

A number of famous faces also voiced their support in the comments including TV presenter Katie Couric and actor Jaime Alexander.

Baldwin’s niece, Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, also wrote: "Sending my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers."

The director of Rust, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident. In an affidavit released on Sunday (24 October), Souza claims Baldwin was rehearsing a scene by pointing a gun towards the camera lens when the firearm, which he was told did not contain live rounds, went off.

Mr Souza said that the gun in question was called a “cold gun” in the safety meeting, meaning it did not contain live ammunition and was safe for use.

Mr Souza also stated he saw Ms Hutchins grabbing her midsection and starting to stumble backwards, before noticing he was bleeding from his shoulder. Ms Hutchins had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area. The incident was not filmed.

Baldwin has previously stated that he is cooperating with the police investigation.

