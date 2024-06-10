Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the streaming giant’s latest offering, Hit Man, with one scene being singled out for particular acclaim.

Directed by School of Rock’s Richard Linklater, Hit Man stars Glen Powell (Anyone But You) as Gary Johnson, a philosophy professor who begins working for the police, posing as an assassin-for-hire to aid in sting operations.

After becoming embroiled in a love affair with a prospective client, played by Andor’s Adria Arjona, Gary must juggle a crooked cop and a violent ex-boyfriend, all the while entangled in his own web of lies.

Spoilers follow for the ending of Hit Man – you have been warned...

At the climax of the film, Gary arrives at Madison’s (Arjona) house, wearing a wire. Using the “Notes” app on his phone, he alerts her to the fact that he’s wired up, and gives her instructions on the phone to stage a confrontation in real time that exonerates both of them.

In the days since the film’s release on Netflix, Hit Man has soared to the top of the film rankings in the UK. On social media, viewers also shared praise for the movie, with many having particularly effusive words for the finale.

“The notes app scene in Hit Man will go down in history,” wrote one person on X/Twitter, while another described the sequence as “immaculate”.

“ The notes app scene in Linklater’s Hit Man is undoubtedly one of the best scenes of the entire year possibly the decade so far,” someone else commented. “A perfect example of an incredible screenplay meshing with immaculate directing and top notch performances. This scene alone deserves all the Oscars.”

Adria Arjona and Glen Powell in ‘Hit Man' ( Courtesy of Netflix )

Another person remarked: “The notes app scene in hit man is such an instant classic romcom scene but also just a genuinely fun piece of old school comedy kinda an all time all timer.”

In a four-star review of the film, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: Powell’s transition between identities plays like a magic trick, with Gary as the genuine Clark Kent ruse, his square-jawed handsomeness hidden behind a slicked-down side part, wireframe glasses, and terrible posture.

“Hit Man also works as proof of Powell’s versatility: he’s goofy and sweet one minute, tough the next. And, when Gary finds himself falling head over heels in love with one of his targets, Adria Arjona’s Maddy, Powell turns on the charm like a blowtorch, in a way that proves that all the buzz around his chemistry with his Anyone But You romcom co-star Sydney Sweeney wasn’t empty social media talk.”