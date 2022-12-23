Home Alone fan highlights plane ticket detail that answers burning Kevin question

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A viral video has highlighted a brief Home Alone moment that answers a burning question about the film.

With Christmas just days away, many are re-watching the festive film, which became a family favourite after being released in 1990.

The film follows the escapades of Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) who is left behind by his family when they travel to Paris for Christmas.

While he’s home alone, Kevin must contend with two bumbling burglers who attempt to rob the house, believing it to be empty.

A recurring question when people watch the film is: how exactly do two parents completely forget about their child?

For instance, there would be several moments before being sat on the plane when you would realise your son is not with you.

In the film, the family is forced to rush to airport as their alarm doesn’t go off in the morning.

As everybody is getting into the taxis, a head count takes place, and the neighbour’s kid, who has come to say hello, is counted as Kevin. The real Kevin, meanwhile, lies asleep in the attic bedroom, having been sent there the night before as punishment.

While this makes it clear how they could make it to the aiport without Kevin, it would become obvious he had been left behind when the plane tickets were being handed out.

Kevin’s plane ticket is thrown in the bin in ’Home Alone’ (20th Century Fox)

However, a TikTok user has pointed out one brief shot that explains why this is not the case.

It occurs the night before when, during the chaotic dinner sequence, one of the plane tickets is seen being accidentally thrown in the bin by Kevin’s dad (John Heard).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The camera very briefly focuses on the ticket in the bin, which is then obscured by wet serviettes getting thrown on top of it.

“Been watching Home Alone all these years and did not know that the dad thew away Kevin's ticket,” the user wrote.