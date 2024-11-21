Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix has released a Christmas film that’s actually worth your time.

Over the last few years, the streaming service has found a niche in the release of trashy Christmas films, including Falling for Christmas, which starred Lindsay Lohan, A Christmas Prince and Holidate.

While the films, released from November onwards, shoot to the top of Netflix’s most-watched charts, they typically receive dreadful reviews and are maligned by viewers.

The festive releases in full swing, with male stripper romcom The Merry Gentlemen taking the service by storm. But there’s another film that, upon first inspection of the plot, might seem like Netflix’s most ludicrous offering yet – but it is actually receiving positive chatter from those who have seen it.

The film in question is Hot Frosty, a romantic fantasy directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Russell Hainline, who reacted to the film’s success on X/Twitter shortly after it hit Netflix’s number one spot.

Hot Frosty, which stars Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert and Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan, follows a widow whose life is altered when she magically brings a snowman to life.

Since its release earlier this month, many have been praising the film, which has since received a score of 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Usually, Netflix’s Christmas films receive rotten scores of less than 50 per cent on the review aggregate site, making Hot Frosty a big outlier.

“Hot Frosty on Netflix is absolutely ridiculous & unhinged but it’s so funny,” one viewer wrote, adding: “It’s definitely worth the watch for something light & fun.”

Decider wrote in its review that the film has “got enough quirky, silly charm to make it worth your time”, while KLRT-TV hailing it “the Citizen Kane of hunky Frosty the snowman movies”.

open image in gallery Dustin Milligan in the ‘ludicrous’ but ‘frothy’ Netflix movie ‘Hot Frosty’ ( Netflix )

Meanwhile, IGN Movies said the film is best viewed as “frothy entertainment that isn’t supposed to be taken seriously”, with The Guardian stating: “It’s a sincerely stupid idea executed sincerely, with seemingly complete buy-in from all involved that yes, this is a movie about a snowman with abs”.

Hot Frosty is available to stream on Netflix now.