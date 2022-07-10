Hugh Grant has jokily responded to an MP three years after they criticised him for swearing.

On Saturday (10 July), it was revealed that Andrea Jenkyns , a Brexit-backing loyalist of Boris Johnson, had ben given a job .as an education minister.

However, photos of her gave givingJohnson protesters the middle finger after he resigned earlier this week surfaced online.

Grant reshared a tweet Jenkins sent him three years ago, in August 2019, in which she called the Notting Hill actor out for a sweary post about Johnson.

“You will not f*** with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F*** off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects,” Grant had written,

In reponse, Jenkins wrote: “Blimey, what a great example to set for your children! Publicly swearing and talking of masturbation!”

After the photo of Jenkins giving the middle finger in public, he wrote back: “Sorry. And congratulations on your new appointment. You seem great!”

Hugh Grant highlighted a hypocritical 2019 tweet from Andrea Jenkyns MP (Twitter)

In a Twitter statement shared on Saturday (9 July), Jenkins explained why she gave the gesture, claiming that she was “standing up” for herself after receiving “huge amountrs of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years”.

Earlier this week, Grant was praised after it was revealed he was the reason why the Benny Hill theme music ended up being played over a broadcast discussing Johnson’s resignation.