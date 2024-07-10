Jump to content

Hugh Grant ‘miserable’ as he blames ‘scrolling’ and streaming for local cinema closure

The ‘Notting Hill’ star lamented the decline of cinemas amid the rise of ‘streaming’ and ‘scrolling’

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Wednesday 10 July 2024 20:13
Hugh Grant says turning 60 was 'awful'

Hugh Grant has shared his sadness over the closure of his local London cinema after almost a century, calling it “strangely unbearable.”

Last month, Picturehouse Cinemas announced that their Fulham Road location would close permanently from July 11.

Writing on X/Twitter, Grant, 63, said: “Fulham Rd cinema closing after 94 years. Strangely unbearable. Let’s all sit at home and watch « content » on « streaming ». While scrolling. Miserable face emoji.”

The outspoken Notting Hill star even hinted he might get involved in attempts to preserve the historic theatre. In response to author James Leighton’s suggestion of a “rescue act and a New Beverly style cinema like Tarantino has done in LA,” Grant wrote: “Great minds.”

The New Beverly cinema in Los Angeles was saved from closure in 2007 by director Quentin Tarantino.

Grant was joined in lamenting the closure by UK broadcaster Terry Christian, who wrote: “Lived around the corner from a cinema as a kid – like something magic. We used to walk around and look at the stills of what was showing and imagine. Should protect them like the French do.”

The Strays actor Michael Warburton added: “Part of my Cinema-going history for sure and therefore damnably sad & infuriating in equal measure. Once these palaces are gone they don’t come back people!”

Hugh Grant in December 2023
Hugh Grant in December 2023 (Albert L. Ortega/Shutterstock)

The Fulham Road cinema is one of three Picturehouse theaters set to close in the immediate future. The Stratford East theatre in east London will shut on July 28, while Bromley Picturehouse in outer London will close its doors on August 1.

Grant, best known for his roles in romantic comedies and family-friendly fare such as Paddington 2 and Wonka, recently shocked fans with his appearance as the villain in the trailer for the upcoming A24 religious horror Heretic.

In Heretic, which is set to be released on November 15, Grant plays a man who captures a pair of young, female Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) and then subjects them to a chilling series of psychological tests and games.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
On the YouTube page for the trailer, one fan wrote: “This new era of villanous roles for Hugh Grant is really fun.”

Another added: “I never realized that Hugh Grant would make a great psycho killer.”

While a third wrote: “Love this move for Hugh, he’s always had a great dark side but doesn’t always get to show it off.”

Reactions on X/Twitter were similarly excited for Grant’s new role, with one user writing: “Absolutely here for Hugh Grant’s latest career phase, parlaying his foppish romcommy charm and channeling it into devious maniacs. HERETIC is speaking my language.”

