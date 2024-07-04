Hugh Grant urges UK public to ‘destroy’ Rishi Sunak in general election

Support truly

Hugh Grant issued a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party ahead of polls opening in the UK general election.

The Notting Hill star hit out at the Tories ahead of what is expected to be a “devastating” wipeout for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party.

On Tuesday (2 July) the actor re-shared an anti-Tory post by broadcaster Carol Vorderman, who revealed that a website aiming to tactically topple the Conservative Party into third place has amassed four million views.

“Nearly FOUR MILLION VIEWS on our website so far. Just type in your postcode,” she wrote.

“We can make history TOGETHER Aiming for Tories into 3rd place just as the Survation indicates can happen #TacticalVoting.”

In response, Grant, who has long been a critic of the Tories, pointed his fans to the website, adding: “They destroyed our country. Let’s destroy them.”

Hugh Grant has long been critical of the Conservative Party ( Getty Images )

His remarks came as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a last ditch appeal for voters to get behind the Conservatives before the polls opened on Thursday (4 July),

In the last few days, Sunak has attempted to re-build support, claiming that only 130,000 voters were needed to stop a Labour “supermajority”, which Johnson said would be “the height of insanity” in a speech described as a “desperate new low”.

Hugh Grant hits out at the Tories days before the general election ( X/Twitter )

Johnson also took aim at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the speech, and urged Conservative voters who were considering voting for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK to think again, dubbing the party leader a “Kremlin crawler”.

Grant has been a vocal critic of the government under the Conservatives for years.

When the Conservative party won the general election in 2019, Grant tweeted minutes after the Exit Poll data was released, which showed a landslide majority for Johnson.

“There goes the neighbourhood,” he wrote, issuing a warning of the impact he believed Johnson’s leadership would have on the UK.

In 2022, he called the party “insecure nut jobs” after then-culture secretary Nadine Dorris said the Tories would change BBC funding in 2027.