Fans hyped for Idris Elba’s ‘awesome’ casting as Knuckles in Sonic film sequel

Idris Elba is joining the cast of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, and fans are excited.

Elba has voiced several animated projects previously, including Finding Dory, Zootopia and live action film The Jungle Book, all of which were released in 2016.

The Suicide Squad actor will appear in the Sonic sequel as the voice of fan-favourite Knuckles, Sonic’s one-time nemesis-turned-compatriot.

The actor himself confirmed the casting by posting a first look at the character on social media. Elba wrote “knock knock” and included an image of his character’s spiked knuckles.

Reacting to the news on social media, one fan hailed the casting as “super awesome” whilst another added: “Idris will be so great as Knuckles. What a casting.”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

The creative team behind the first Sonic the Hedgehog film are returning for the sequel, including James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Director Jeff Fowler will also return, alongside screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Reviewing Sonic the Hedgehog last year, The Independent wrote: “You’re stuck with an avalanche of jokes that instantly age themselves (hipsters, flossing, and Vin Diesel’s role in the Fast and Furious franchise are all referenced) and aggressive product placement for Olive Garden. File this one away next to the live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks, the live-action Yogi Bear, and the live-action Rocky and Bullwinkle. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before.”