Glasgow city centre has been transformed into 1960s New York ahead of filming for the new Indiana Jones film.

The streets of the Scottish city have been decked out with Americana stylings, including US flags, bunting and vintage shop fronts.

The sets across Renfield Street, St Vincent Street and West Nile Street appear to signify the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts following the first moon landing in 1969, with one sign reading: “A giant leap for mankind! NY welcomes Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins.”

“Welcome home” banners are displayed in the windows of other shops, suggesting the film will see a welcome parade for the Nasa astronauts on their return home from space.

Filming on the fifth Indiana Jones film began in the UK in June, with Harrison Ford being pictured in costume on set for the first time since the release of 2008’s The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

A sign welcomes the Apollo 11 astronauts home (PA)

Vintage flags and bunting on display (PA)

Fans in North Shields were later left surprised and delighted after Ford visited a local restaurant for lunch while on a break from filming.

The currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones film will be released on 28 July 2022.