Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold debunks ‘leaked’ ending of film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has debunked reports surrounding how the film will end.

The new sequel will see Harrison Ford, 80, return as the character alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In recent months, it was claimed that test screenings of the film ended with Waller-Bridge succeeding Ford as a female version of the character.

However, Mangold has debunked these rumours, telling his Twitter followers: “No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed.”

He also said that, as of 11 November, there have been no screenings of the film whatsoever.

Ford has played daring archaeologist-adventurer Dr Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr in four films – 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984’s Temple of Doom, 1989’s The Last Crusade, and 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In February 2020, Steven Spielberg, who was originally set to direct, announced that he would not be overseeing the project as he wished to pass the character’s legacy on “to a new generation”.

Spielberg has said he will remain on board as a “hands on” producer of the film.

The forthcoming film will be the first ever Indiana Jones movie to be directed by someone else.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be released in July 2023.