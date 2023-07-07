Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Back in 2000, late night talk show host Conan O’Brien and Harrison Ford ridiculed the idea of an 80-year-old Indiana Jones.

Ford, of course, reprised his role aged 80 for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which hit cinemas last week.

The 23-year-old clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien has resurfaced following the new film’s release as fans point out the irony of O’Brien’s joke.

“People will never get tired of that genre,” the host, now 60, tells Ford in the interview.

“When you’re 80 you could just do ones where they bring the treasures to you,” he suggests as Ford bursts into hysterics.

O’Brien suggests the film’s title could be “Indiana Jones and the Comfortable Bed” before mimicking the kind of electric, adjustable beds one finds in hospitals.

“But was he wrong tho,” one fan wrote in response to the clip on Twitter.

“Love to see Harrison Ford proving @ConanOBrien wrong 23 years after this interview!” another said.

“Maybe he was using the Dial,” a third suggested, referencing the latest film’s titular artefact, which promises to make time travel possible.

The clip’s revival comes days after Ford and O’Brien reunited on a recent episode of the comedian’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Listeners were in stitches after Ford jokingly berated O’Brien for having the just words “Han Solo” written in his interview notes.

“You can’t f***ing remember that?” he demanded from the host.

Ford is perhaps as famous for playing the captain of the Millennium Falcon in the original Star Wars franchise as he is for Indiana Jones.

“I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think you ‘pop’,” the comedian fired back.

The retired talk show host launched the weekly podcast in 2018. Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell and Barack Obama are among the public figures to have appeared as guests since then.

Boasting a storied career of his own, NBC aired 2,725 episodes of Late Night with Conan O’Brien between 1993 and 2009.

In a recent interview, Tom Cruise said that he wanted a career in the Mission: Impossible franchise akin to Harrison Ford’s “iconic” run as Indiana Jones.

Find The Independent’s review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here.