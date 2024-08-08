Support truly

A worrying rumour about Interstellar has been addressed by the film’s studio.

The Christopher Nolan film, which is still generating theories to this day, stars Matthew McConaughey as an astronaut who leaves his young daughter behind to embark on a mission that will save Earth, which is on the verge of collapse.

Interstellar was one of 2014’s highest-grossing films and has amassed a cult following over the past decade, with specialised cinemas showing IMAX 70mm prints of the film.

On Wednesday (7 August), a rumour about the future of the film hit the internet, claiming that a forthcoming re-release – to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary – had been cancelled due to “drama”.

The concern started when a post on the forums at BoxOfficeTheory claimed that Paramount had “destroyed all of the original IMAX 70mm prints” after the Christopher Nolan film’s theatrical run in 2014, meaning the planned re-release had “likely been cancelled outside of a very select group of venues”.

In the post, which made headlines after being shared on X/Twitter and Reddit, it was also claimed that Nolan is “furious” as he “didn’t approve this”.

This rumour has now been debunked by both Paramount and IMAX, who said the film will be re-released. However, sources confirmed to Variety that this will now happen three months later than planned, on 6 December, allegedly to coincide with a brand new home entertainment release.

Last month, a TikTok user shared a theory that changes the way you view the film. His idea was spawned after he noticed that Nolan uses the same shot twice in the movie, but “in completely different contexts”.

Matthew McConaughey in ‘Interstellar’ ( Paramount )

Nolan’s second Batman film, The Dark Knight, which recently celebrated its 16th anniversary, almost featured some Joker scenes that would have explained the backstory of Heath Ledger’s villainous Joker.

Released in 2008, the film was critically acclaimed and went on to win Ledger a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

“I do remember when we were talking about, ‘Well, what if the Joker doesn’t really have an origin story?’ Even after the success of Batman Begins, that was considered a very controversial thing, and we got a lot of pushback,” writer Davis S Goyer previously said, during an interview as part of Comic-Con.