Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Actor met Abraham, 15, a teenager who is receiving palliative care
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.
The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.
In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.
Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.
Abraham’s mum Veronica told Upworthy: “It’s almost been a week since the meet and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack.”
Black is due to star in the forthcoming Super Mario Bros film opposite Chris Pratt, who is voicing the world-famous Italian plumber.
Black and Pratt are joined in a star-studded cast by Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key.
The trailer for the film was released earlier this month, revealing Pratt’s voice for Mario.
Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri previously promised that Pratt’s role as the video game character would not offend Italians, after his casting faced criticism.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies