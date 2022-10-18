Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.

The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.

In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.

Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.

Abraham’s mum Veronica told Upworthy: “It’s almost been a week since the meet and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack.”

Black is due to star in the forthcoming Super Mario Bros film opposite Chris Pratt, who is voicing the world-famous Italian plumber.

Black and Pratt are joined in a star-studded cast by Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key.

The trailer for the film was released earlier this month, revealing Pratt’s voice for Mario.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri previously promised that Pratt’s role as the video game character would not offend Italians, after his casting faced criticism.