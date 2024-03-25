Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has responded to claims that Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next 007.

Lazenby played the spy in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969 and shared his thoughts on news that Taylor-Johnson is set to replace Daniel Craig in the spy franchise.

According to the publication, the actor said he believes that the 33-year-old “can handle the stunts, and all the ladies who love a man in a tux” in an interview with TMZ.

However, he noted that he did not think the role had been offered yet because he had to complete a run of different tests and auditions before winning the part himself.

As long as Taylor-Johnson can “do the character justice”, Lazenby has reportedly offered to support him in the role and offered some sage advice, saying the actor should “be true to himself”.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would bow out of the spy franchise after No Time to Die (2021), speculation has been rife over who would succeed him.

While rumoured successors have included Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page and Idris Elba – who said the “disgusting” race discourse around his possible casting put him off the idea of playing Bond – it’s been claimed that the role has already been offered to Taylor-Johnson.

According to The Sun, Eon Productions are hoping to start filming the 26th Bond film later this year, and 33-year-old Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Tenet and Bullet Train, is their choice for the role.

The actor has attempted to distance himself from the role while promoting Spider-Man spin off Kraven the Hunter, as he told Rolling Stone UK: “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter.

“I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f***ing do better.”

The outlet noted that he delivered the answer “with a wry smile”.

Elsewhere in the interview, he continued to pour water on the idea he might be Bond by saying he “doesn’t necessarily want... doing one action movie after another” to be his “brand”.