James Gunn hits out at ‘hurtful’ Margot Robbie rumour concerning Harley Quinn future

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

DC Studios boss James Gunn has hit out at a “hurtful” false rumour surrounding Margot Robbie’s future in the DC franchise.

Robbie has played Batman antihero Harley Quinn in three films across the DCEU (DC Extended Universe): Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

Earlier this month, a rumour circulated online that Robbie had been tapped to join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), DC’s main rival franchise, in the role of Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm.

A Twitter account titled “DCU Leaks” shared a post claiming that Robbie would not feature as Harley Quinn in any future DC adaptations, with the role being recast as a result of her involvement with Marvel.

In response, Gunn, who has directed films for both franchises, wrote: “Dude, why do you just keep posting lies?

“Sometimes they’re just stupid made up stuff. But other times, making up bulls*** like this about people I care about, can be hurtful. Maybe you’re having a difficult time in life & lying for attention is how you get solace. But please find a better way.”

Last year, Gunn was named co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran. He previously directed Robbie in The Suicide Squad, and directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel.

Robbie as Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Following his message to the “DCU Leaks” Twitter account, the operator wrote that they would “do better” and would “end” the account permanently.

Asked if his response suggested that he found some of the “lies” concerning the future of the DCEU OK, Gunn replied: “I don’t think any lying is ok. I’m just demarcating the difference between stupid lies and potentially harmful ones.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is currently out in cinemas.