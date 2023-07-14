Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx was seen “looking good” as he returned a woman’s lost handbag in another sighting of the actor following his medical emergency in April.

Earlier this week, Terri “Quenni” Glenn and her two sisters were riding in an open-air pedicab on Michigan Avenue in Chicago when they saw a black SUV driving behind them and honking its horn.

Glenn told People Magazine that she and her sisters were shocked when the car pulled up next to them and Foxx opened the back door holding her bag.

She had placed the bag on the floor of the pedicab. It had apparently fallen out the side of the vehicle when it turned a corner.

“I wanted to ask Jamie where he found the purse,” Glenn, a home health care aide in Columbus, Ohio, told the publication. “I didn’t even know it fell out.”

“The door opens and we see someone holding the bag as he’s stepping out,” said Glenn. “I saw it was Jamie holding the bag.”

The bag contained an iPad, her keys, and approximately $20 (£15).

Glenn recalled that she called out to Foxx, asking: “Are you feeling good? And he said, ‘I’m feeling good.’”

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

As he was getting back in the SUV, Glenn thanked him to which he reportedly answered: “You’re welcome baby.”

“He hopped out and came toward me, and hopped back in. He looked good. He looked very good,” Glenn recalled. “His voice, it was calm. It sounded good to me.”

She took a photo of the star, which was published on People.

She added that there was a “driver in the front seat and a woman sitting next to him in the back”.

The encounter follows after Foxx was recently pictured in public for the first time since he suffered a “medical complication” that led to him being admitted to hospital.

Jamie Foxx in ‘Django Unchained' (Columbia/The Weinstein Company/Kobal/Shutterstock)

On Sunday (9 July), TMZ shared footage of the actor on a boat on the Chicago River. In it, he can be seen doing a peace sign and waving to fans.

Earlier this year, the Django Unchained star was taken to hospital in April, with his daughter Corinne telling fans that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

Weeks later, Foxx shared his first post on social media after the incident, and Corinne confirmed in May that he had been out of hospital for weeks. No details of the medical complication have been shared.

He had been filming the forthcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz in Georgia in April when he was admitted to hospital.

In June, Foxx’s representatives were forced to refute right-wing conspiracy theories that the actor had been left “paralysed and blind” by the Covid-19 vaccine, calling the theories “completely inaccurate”.

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (Netflix)

He will next star in another Netflix comedy, They Cloned Tyrone, alongside British actor John Boyega.

On the red carpet for the film’s premiere, for which Foxx was absent, Boyega said that after hearing of Foxx’s medical issues, he’d been calling his co-star and would “keep on calling” until his co-star answered.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” he said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

Boyega continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

They Cloned Tyrone co-producer Datari Turner also told People: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good.”

The film begins its limited theatrical release on 14 July before it arrives on Netflix on 21 July.