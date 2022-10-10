Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis tearfully addressed Kanye West’s most recent anti-Semitic social media posts, calling them “abhorrent”.

In the controversial rapper’s latest social media tirade – which led to both Instagram and Twitter restricting his accounts – he claimed he would soon go “death con three on JEWISH PEOPLE”.

West then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

Following his racist remarks, Curtis, whose of Hungarian Jewish descent on her father’s side, responded on Twitter, writing: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

The next day, on Monday (10 October), the 63-year-old actor appeared on NBC’s Today show and spoke about her response.

“I burst into tears,” Curtis explained. “Death con three on Jewish people? What are you doing? I mean, it’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in as if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?”

“I mean, it was just abhorrent, it’s abhorrent,” she said.

Host Hoda Kotb went on to point out that she’s “interviewed” Curtis a “number of times” and has “never seen [her] eyes well up in anger like that”.

Curtis explained: “I woke up and thought, ‘My grandparents?’ It’s just abhorrent, it’s abhorrent behaviour. I hope he gets help, I hope his children get help from him. It’s terrible.”