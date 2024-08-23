Jamie Lee Curtis shares ‘intrusive’ paparazzi picture from Freakier Friday set

Support truly

Jamie Lee Curtis has posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Freakier Friday, while simultaneously slamming the paparazzo who took the “intrusive” snap.

“OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking,” the 65-year-old star wrote on Instagram on Thursday (August 22).

In the photo, Curtis can be seen embracing her co-star Lindsay Lohan, 38, as they both appear to be standing on the beach wearing wetsuits.

“We have tried to so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it’s time for release but once in a while an image comes out,” she continued, “and it doesn’t tell you anything about the story or about what’s going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year.”

She said: “Yes, you heard me… The theaters. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then.”

Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 2003 family comedy Freaky Friday, reunites Curtis and Lohan as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman.

The 2003 movie followed the pair as they were forced to live each other’s lives after switching bodies.

According to a Walt Disney Studios press release, the new movie “picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Production on the sequel began in late June before concluding on Thursday (August 22).

Jamie Lee Curtis reunites with Lindsay Lohan in long-awaited sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ ( Getty Images for Disney )

“It’s a WRAP! #freakierfriday @disneystudios,” Curtis celebrated on Instagram. “Mommy was up way effing past her bedtime. No filter. Little sleep. Lots of laughs and a little blood, much sweat and copious tears. We made it for all of you and I can’t wait for you to see it and I’m thrilled to have been reunited with @lindsaylohan and get to watch new talents form and expand.”

Lohan also commemorated the end of production with a photo on Instagram of her riding a bike on set. “Thank you to the amazing Cast, Crew, producers and everyone @disneystudios who put so much love and effort into making this movie! Can’t wait to share it with you all!” she captioned the post.

The Mean Girls star previously reminisced about returning to the Disney Studio lot where she filmed The Parent Trap (1998), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2005) and Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005), saying it made her feel like “a little kid again.”

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to get emotional. It’s a great experience,” she told ABC News Nightline in June.

“Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years,” Lohan added. “You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”

Freakier Friday is slated to release in theaters in 2025.