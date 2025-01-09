Jamie Lee Curtis donates seven-figure sum to Los Angeles fire relief efforts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis has announced a $1 million donation to support a fire relief fund as wave of devastating wildfires continues to burn across Los Angeles.

The Halloween star, 66, was visibly emotional when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to call for support for those affected.

Now, writing on Instagram, Curtis has announced that she and her husband Christopher Guest are making a substantial donation to help fund recovery efforts.

“As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” wrote Curtis.

“I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

Other stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Wood have aimed ire at local officials for their lack of preparedness.

The fires, which have claimed five lives and forced more than 70,000 people to flee their homes, continue to rage across Los Angeles County, fuelled by high winds.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires erupted on Tuesday while two more — the Tyler and Woodley fires — ignited nearby on Wednesday. A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

Stars including Billy Crystal, Anthony Hopkins and Eugene Levy have lost their homes.

Curtis herself wrote in an ealier social media post that her home had been spared. “Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything. Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post she included a picture of a church engulfed in flames. “This is the church in the Palisades that had a beautiful Sunday school and school and was a gorgeous house of worship and is the building that I got sober in 25 years ago,” wrote Curtis.

“I think of all of the souls who came there for comfort and solace and all the baptisms and funerals and weddings and the thousands of people who reclaimed their lives through Sobriety. Also, the women’s club in the Palisades where I met many sober people. Both are gone. Tough times. We will persevere. God bless you all.”

The wildfires, which now span more than 27,000 acres, are among the most destructive in Los Angeles’s history.