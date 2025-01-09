Heartbroken Jamie Lee Curtis makes desperate Los Angeles wildfire plea

Heartbroken Jamie Lee Curtis made a desperate plea for people to support those affected by the catastrophic wildfires in Southern California.

The Hollywood actor was visibly emotional as she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (8 January), as she told the audience: “Where I live is on fire right now, it’s gnarly you guys, its just a catastrophe.”

The actor said she will be flying back home today to support her friends and family as she urged people to show solidarity.

“If you know anyone on the West Coast, support the Red Cross and do anything you can to help them.”