Jane Campion has won the award for Best Director at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The filmmaker was nominated for her acclaimed Netflix-released Western The Power of the Dog.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, the film follows an antisocial cowboy (Cumberbatch) and his fractious relationship with his brother’s new family.

Campion is the first woman to be nominated for Best Directing twice.

The biggest story of the evening came when Will Smith was seen hitting presenter Chris Rock, who had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the award for Best Documentary.

Among the first winners on the night was West Side Story ’s Ariana DeBose , who became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar, for her role in Steven Spielberg’s musical remake.

Accepting the award, she said: “You see an openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength and life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate. So if anyone has ever questioned your identity, I promise you this – there is indeed a place for us.”