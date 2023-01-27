Jane Fonda says she’s ‘worried’ about Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella remake

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Fonda has expressed “worry” about the forthcoming Barbarella remake, starring Sydney Sweeney.

In October, it was announced that the Euphoria star would be leading Sony’s remake of the 1986 sci-fi camp classic as titular Barbarella, the role originated and made famous by Fonda.

No other news has been released about it, but at the time, the movie was very much in the early stages of development, with no writer or director attached, according to insiders (via Deadline), who added that Sweeney is expected to executive produce.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, Fonda confirmed she has no involvement with the new film, saying that she “tries not to” even think about it.

“Because I worry about what it’s going to be,” the 85-year-old veteran actor explained.

“I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

Fonda’s portrayal of Barbarella, the space adventurer who’s sent on a mission to retrieve a scientist in the erotic sci-fi film, cemented her status as a Hollywood sex symbol.

Jane Fonda (Getty Images,)

She was 31 when the film was released, and up until that point, she told the outlet she didn’t have any women friends.

“I saw women as weak,” she said. “From a very early age, I always thought, ‘I’ve got to hitch my wagon to a man.’”

It was once Fonda became an outspoken anti-Vietnam War activist in 1972, meeting women distinctly different from the women she met and grew up attending all-girls schools with, that she opened up to “feminism and women’s friendships”.

“I’ve become a much healthier person,” she shared. “It’s taught me to not be afraid of vulnerability, not be afraid to ask for help, even though it’s really hard for me to do that.”

Fonda’s been a prominent celebrity activist ever since, using her platform and giving her voice to many causes, from the Black Lives Matter Movement to sexual harassment and unequal pay to fighting the climate crisis.