‘Time to save the universe’: Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new film

Fans have called the casting ‘perfection’

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 12 October 2022 08:08
Comments
Sydney Sweeney shares moment she calls mother after hearing Emmy nominations

Sydney Sweeney has been cast as Barbarella in a forthcoming film.

The Euphoria star is currently riding high after being nominated twice in the same acting category at the Emmys for her roles in the HBO teen drama and The White Lotus.

On Tuesday (11 October), Deadline reported that Sweeney would be starring in and executive producing a new film for Sony based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series.

Forest’s French comics were first adapted for the screen in a cult classic 1968 film starring Jane Fonda about a space adventurer.

Sweeney, 25, confirmed the news on Instagram as she shared a photo of the Barbarella cartoon.

“Time to save the universe,” she captioned the post.

“It’s about time,” Vanessa Hudgens commented, while another commenter wrote: “No words this is perfect.”

According to the original report, the Barbarella remake is still in development with no writer or director attached.

Sweeney will produce with her recently launched production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

Earlier this year, Sweeney opened up about the financial pressures of acting, saying that “they don’t pay actors like they used to”.

“I want to have a family... I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have,” she said.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

In August, the actor was forced to defend her family after fans spotted one of the guests at her mother’s birthday party was wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt in her Instagram post.

Other commenters pointed out that the guests at the cowboy-themed event were wearing hats reminscent of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again merchandise.

“An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she wrote. “Please stop making assumptions.”

