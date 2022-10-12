‘Time to save the universe’: Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new film
Fans have called the casting ‘perfection’
Sydney Sweeney has been cast as Barbarella in a forthcoming film.
The Euphoria star is currently riding high after being nominated twice in the same acting category at the Emmys for her roles in the HBO teen drama and The White Lotus.
On Tuesday (11 October), Deadline reported that Sweeney would be starring in and executive producing a new film for Sony based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series.
Forest’s French comics were first adapted for the screen in a cult classic 1968 film starring Jane Fonda about a space adventurer.
Sweeney, 25, confirmed the news on Instagram as she shared a photo of the Barbarella cartoon.
“Time to save the universe,” she captioned the post.
“It’s about time,” Vanessa Hudgens commented, while another commenter wrote: “No words this is perfect.”
According to the original report, the Barbarella remake is still in development with no writer or director attached.
Sweeney will produce with her recently launched production company Fifty-Fifty Films.
Earlier this year, Sweeney opened up about the financial pressures of acting, saying that “they don’t pay actors like they used to”.
“I want to have a family... I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have,” she said.
“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”
In August, the actor was forced to defend her family after fans spotted one of the guests at her mother’s birthday party was wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt in her Instagram post.
Other commenters pointed out that the guests at the cowboy-themed event were wearing hats reminscent of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again merchandise.
“An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she wrote. “Please stop making assumptions.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies