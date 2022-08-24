Jason Momoa says he has ‘dad bod’ after hernia surgery: ‘Not really doing sit-ups’
‘Aquaman’ star underwent surgery in March when the sequel wrapped filming
Jason Momoa claims to have a “dad bod” following his recovery from hernia surgery.
In March, the Aquaman star underwent surgery after wrapping on the sequel, which is set to release in cinemas on 17 May 2023.
On a Tuesday (23 August) appearance on The Late Late Show, Momoa told host James Corden that he’s “not really doing sit-ups”.
“Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer,” he quipped.
“You can’t say you’ve got a dad bod!” Corden responded. “You can’t. It’s not a dad bod.”
Momoa replied: “Well, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups!”
A day after his operation, the 43-year-old actor attended the 94th Academy Awards, where he joked during a red carpet interview that the op was due to “throwing bodies around” and “getting old”.
In a separate interview, he recently teased his “androgynous” Fast & Furious villain, saying that he is looking forward to playing the “bad guy” in the forthcoming 10th instalment of the action saga, titled Fast X.
Some Los Angeles locals, however, plan on protesting the new film after having grown tired of the attention the franchise has brought to their neighbourhood.
Fast X, which sees the return of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, is set to release in cinemas on 19 May 2023.
