Jason Momoa reveals Ben Affleck will return as Batman in new Aquaman film

Jason Momoa announced on Instagram that Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the upcoming Aquaman film.

Momoa, who portrays protagonist Arthur Curry in the movies, shared photographs of himself and Affleck in a post where he said they were “busted” during filming when a studio tour spied them on set.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben,” the actor said in his caption.

Affleck’s return for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has surprised many, as the actor announced his retirement from the role in 2019.

