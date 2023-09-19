Jennifer Garner praised after being spotted giving homeless person her shoes

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Garner has been praised after being photographed during an interaction with a homeless person in California.

The actor, 51, caught the attention of a paparazzo while in a car park at Santa Monica Beach on Saturday afternoon (16 September).

She was seen talking to a homeless wheelchair user, according to Page Six, before handing him a bag containing essential items.

Garner then removed her own footwear, and handed her trainers to the man, but they ultimately proved too small.

At this point, Garner became aware of the photographer, and approached him to solicit his own pair of shoes.

“What size feet do you have?” she asked, according to the outlet. “Can I buy your shoes for him? He needs a shoe.”

At this point, the photographer offered his own shoes free of charge, which Garner then gave to the man.

The interaction was shared on social media following the report in Page Six, prompting praise for the Juno actor.

Last week, Garner made headlines thanks to the birthday present she gave her father, William John Garner.

To celebrate the occasion, the actor took a trip to her hometown in Charleston, West Virginia, with her father in tow – travelling in his childhood car.

Jennifer Garner pictured in June 2023 (Getty Images)

On Monday 11 September, Garner shared photos of the trip on Instagram, writing: “Dad’s early birthday surprise: a ride in his childhood car — [a] 1948 Studebaker Champion.”

Back in June, Garner alluded to her experience sharing custody of her three children with her ex-husband, the actor Ben Affleck.

Speaking to the actor and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Garner described the “mess of parenting” as a “gift”.

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018, having started dating in 2004. They shared three children together: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Since separating, Affleck has rekindled his relationship with musician and actor Jennifer Lopez, while Garner is reported to be dating business CEO John C Miller.

In April, Garner told Stellar magazine that she tried to avoid reading any media coverage of Affleck.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she said. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”