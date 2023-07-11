Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Garner has showcased the collection of friendship bracelets that she amassed while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert.

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos from the concert, which was held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. After sharing one snap of herself with one of Swift’s openers, Gracie Abrams, Garner also shared a video of her wrists and arms, which were covered with beaded, multi-coloured bracelets.

In the short clip, she proceeded to hold her hands up and smile at the camera, before she started dancing and looking at the dozens of friendship bracelets, which she received from fans at the concert.

Garner concluded her post with a video of Abrams performing during the concert, and two of Swift singing. In the caption, she praised all of the performers at the concert, as well as the Swifties who gave her the friendship bracelets.

“@gracieabramsand @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. We swooned for you, Gracie! And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift. Shout out to @whereismuna,” she wrote, referring to the band MUNA, which was another opener at the concert. “To everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm.”

“To us for lucking into the unofficial release party of both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the music video for ‘I Can See You,’ directed by TSwift and impeccably performed by @taylorlautner, @joeyking and @helloimpresleycash,” she continued, referring to the three stars of the new music video, which debuted during Friday’s concert. “Epic night.”

In the comments, many famous faces and fans expressed their own excitement over the concert while remarking on Garner’s collection of friendship bracelets.

“Wow, how amazing was THAT?!!!” Ina Garten wrote, while Taylor Lautner added: “Best night EVER.”

A third wrote: “YOUR WRISTS.”

Some fans even revealed that they noticed the actor at the show, with one writing: “As we were walking to our seats right next to where you were sitting, my 10 year old was like: ‘Hey! That’s the mom from Yes Day in there!’ I hope you and your daughter had an epic time!”

Since the Eras tour kicked off in March, friendship bracelets have been a staple part of the festivities. While exchanging friendship bracelets is a common practice at raves, the bracelet trading trend at Swift’s concerts ties back to her song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” from her 2022 album, Midnights. In the popular bridge of the tune, the lyrics read: “So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.”

Garner is not the only celebrity to leave one of Swift’s shows with a collection of bracelets. In May, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in the VIP section of the concert in Philadelphia, where she happily collected bracelets from fans who were offering them to her. While at the concert that same weekend, fans also tweeted photos of Nicole Kidman putting a friendship bracelet of her own on.