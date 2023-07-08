Taylor Swift replies to fan’s Instagram message complaining about ticket availability

A Taylor Swift fan was left in shock after the Bad Blood singer responded to an Instagram message about ticket availability.

Amina, the Australian Swiftie, messaged the American singer complaining about ticket availability for the Sydney leg of the Eras tour.

The fan said the promotors, Frontier Touring, were giving updates on ticket availability over Twitter but their advice wasn’t reflected on the official website.

Amina took a video of her screen appearing to show Taylor, or her social media managers, opening the message and then replying shortly afterwards.

“Hey Amina, I can get my team to look into it. I’d like to give every one of my fans an opportunity to see me live - I can see why this would be an issue.

“Sorry so-so-so much. Love you, hope to see you in Sydney,” the message read.