Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted to getting embarrassingly starstruck when working on a film with Ariana Grande.

In a new interview, the Academy Award-winning actor said that no matter how famous she got, it was tabloid favourites who continued to enthral her.

“The biggest celebrities in the world to me are like Pete Davidson,” she told W magazine.

“Or Ariana Grande was in Don’t Look Up and I got photographed with her. I look fully like a radio contest winner. I’m like [wide-eyed smile].”

Lawrence starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical film, in which Grande played a fictional pop star.

Don’t Look Up received polarising reviews from critics and viewers, but was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Lawrence then listed an unexpected celebrity obsession, saying: “I’d be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. Yeah, that would knock me over. She made a video for my birthday one time.”

The actor has often spoken out about her obsession with celebrity culture, particularly the Real Housewives franchise.

Lawrence said she hoped to one day meet Jessica Simpson (pictured) too (Getty Images)

While promoting her Oscar-buzzy film Causeway in September, Lawrence spoke about her dislike of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil,” Lawrence said.

Jayne has been at the centre of controversy over the last two seasons due to the legal cases against her estranged husband and former attorney Tom Girardi, who has been sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended for victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

RHOBH star Jayne responded on Watch What Happens Live, saying: “Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television.

“I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”