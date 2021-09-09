Jennifer Lawrence has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney.

A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People magazine, in a report published late on Wednesday (8 September).

The Hunger Games star married Maroney back in October 2019, having first met him in 2018.

Maroney currently works as the director of New York’s Gladstone art gallery, which represents high-profile clients such as Anish Kapoor, Matthew Barney, and Lena Dunham’s father, Caroll Dunham.

Their announcement comes after a trailer was released for Don’t Look Up, a new film starring Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the film, directed by Vice’s Adam McKay, Lawrence and DiCaprio star as two scientists who struggle to convince the planet that an incoming asteroid poses a grave threat.

A starry supporting cast includes Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Tyler Perry, as well as Meryl Streep, who plays the US president.

Earlier this year, Lawrence was taken to hospital after a controlled glass explosion went awry during filming.

Don’t Look Up will be released in UK cinemas on 10 December, before arriving on Netflix on 24 December.