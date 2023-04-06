Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The audio from the 911 call made after Jeremy Renner’s snowplough accident has been released.

On 1 January, the Marvel star was rushed to hospital after being crushed by his large Snowcat plough outside his home in Nevada. At the time, he was attempting to save his nephew from being hit by the vehicle.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones in the accident. He also suffered a collapsed lung and had his liver pierced by a shattered rib.

The actor, who is learning to walk again after the accident, has now sat down with Diane Sawyer for an ABC News interview, airing later on Thursday (6 April).

As part of the interview, Renner plays the audio of the 911 call made by Renner’s neighbour after the accident. The call lasts more than 20 minutes and includes audio of Renner groaning in pain.

“Immediately!” the caller is heard yelling in the call. “Someone’s been run over by a Snowcat!

“Listen to me,” says the neighbour. “You might want to get a life flight out here immediately.”

“Are you with him right now?” asks the operator.

Renner suffered 30 broken bones in the accident (Getty Images for Disney)

“Yeah,” the neighbour replies. “He’s in rough shape. We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques.”

“Sir, we have help coming from all over right now,” says the operator.

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner admitted that he was convinced he was going to die when he was crushed by the snowplough and started writing a goodbye note to his family on his phone.

So I’m writing down notes on my phone, and last words to my family,” Renner recalled, before choking up and telling Sawyer: “Sorry.”

“If I was there on my own, it would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely,” he said.

“But I wasn’t alone, it was my nephew, sweet Alex, and the rest of the cavalry came.”