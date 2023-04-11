Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Rudd sent Jeremy Renner a Cameo-style video message following his life-threatening snowplough accident.

On New Year’s Day, the Avengers star was rushed to hospital after being crushed by a large plough outside his home in Nevada. At the time, he was attempting to save his nephew from being hit by the vehicle.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and later revealed he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. He also suffered a collapsed lung and had his liver pierced by a shattered rib.

On Monday (10 April), Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, holding a walking stick. During the interview, he referred to Rudd as “one of the funniest guys around”, adding that his fellow Marvel star visited him in hospital “a couple of times, always just making my day”.

On one occasion, Rudd sent Renner a video message wishing him well, done in the style of the app Cameo. On Cameo, people can pay for personalised video messages from celebrities.

Renner explained: “He sent me a video message. Anybody know Cameo, where you can pay money and get some movie star to say, ‘Hey, happy birthday’? He made a fake one – I didn’t even ask him to – he made a fake one like I’d paid him money for a Cameo.”

In the clip, recorded on Rudd’s phone with the Cameo logo added on top, the Clueless star awkwardly says to the camera: “Hey Jerry. I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?

“Anyway, I just wanted to send this video, it’s really from the heart. I hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are – apparently you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, wouldn’t that be something?”

Rudd (right) visited Renner in hospital (Getty Images)

He continued: “Take care and take it easy, ha ha, for a while. Next time, maybe just let the snow melt. Ha ha, OK. Feel better, Jerry.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Renner said that the outpouring of love and messages from his friends had shown him he must be “really messed up” after the accident.

“Everyone’s acting like this is an open casket, and you’re living through it,” he said.

Earlier this month, Renner sat down for an interview Diane Sawyer, during which he said that he wrote his last words to his family during the accident.