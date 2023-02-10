Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marvel star Paul Rudd has shared a health update regarding Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner.

In January, Renner was involved in a serious snow plough accident outside his home in Nevada.

The actor was rushed to hospital after sustaining blunt chest trauma and other injuries. He later revealed he had broken more than 30 bones, after being run over by his plough while helping to free a relative’s car.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rudd, who appeared alongside Renner in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, said his co-star was doing “well”.

“I talked to him yesterday – he’s doing all right,” Rudd said. “He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Evangeline Lilly also recently discussed Renner’s recovery, revealing that she had had an “intense” meeting with Renner during his recuperation.

“He’s recovered like a mofo,” Lilly told Access Hollywood. “I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

She added: “It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Rudd and Lilly can next be seen in the Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released in cinemas later this month.

On Thursday, Renner shared a picture of melting snow outside his house, alongside the caption: “This melt brings HOPE... and a new entrance into my house it seems... Right into the front?”