Paul Rudd shares his daily routine: ‘It sounds like hell. It’s really not’

Paul Rudd has revealed his secret to looking young and training well, at the same time as admitting his daily routine “sounds like hell”.

The Ant-Man star, 53, said that getting eight hours of sleep was paramount to his everyday wellbeing.

Going into detail about his day-to-day schedule and training routine, Rudd added that people who sleep less so they can exercise more are “doing themselves a disservice”.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Rudd said: “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’

“The most important part of training is sleep.”

Second to getting enough sleep every day is his diet, which Rudd said involves eating eggs “every day” as well as “a lot of salmon” and protein shakes.

He admitted: “It sounds like hell. It’s really not. I find routine comforting.”

Rudd also revealed he has a cup of coffee when he wakes up and gets straight into his cardio exercise before eating his first meal of the day, which is something he “never would’ve done… before [Ant-Man]”.

“I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week,” he continued. “I’ve learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I’m happiest and how much it affects me mentally.”

(Marvel/Disney)

Rudd added that putting on his Ant-Man suit and “playing a character who’s supposed to be a superhero” makes him feel better and “less like an imposter”.

In November 2021, Rudd was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, a title that left his wife of 18 years, Julie Yaeger, “stupefied”, he said.

He told the publication: “After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh they got it right’. And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Rudd and Yaeger married in 2003. They met shortly after he starred in the 1995 rom-com classic Clueless.

The couple share two children, 17-year-old Jack Sullivan Rudd and 13-year-old Darby Rudd.