Meryl Streep has joined Paul Rudd in the season three cast of Only Murders in the Building.

The Hollywood stars follow the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer and Sting, who have all previously made guest appearances.

Selena Gomez announced the news, sharing a video on social media featuring the pair.

“Could this honestly get any better?” she asks, before turning the camera to reveal Rudd, who replies: “I do think it could get a little bit better”.

