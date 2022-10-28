Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their Marvel roles for the upcoming film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Set for release in 2023, the superhero movie follows the Ant-Man family as they face off Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-travelling villain from the Quantum Realm.

Variety reports that William Jackson Harper, star of The Good Place, is set to join the cast of the movie in an undisclosed role.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania begins showing at cinemas in the US next February.

