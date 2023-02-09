Jeremy Renner’s recovery hailed as a ‘miracle’ by Avengers co-star Evangeline Lilly

Jeremy Renner's recovery from a snowplough accident that left him in critical condition is being hailed as being miraculous by his Avengers co-star.

Evangeline Lilly, who portrays Wasp in the superhero films, revealed that she paid Renner a visit and was shocked by his condition.

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," she marvelled as she recalled him moving around in his wheelchair.

The 52-year-old broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma, among other injuries, during the New Year's Day accident.

