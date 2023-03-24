Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Renner has shared his delight in finally being reunited with the snowplough that ran him over.

On New Year’s Day, the Avengers star was rushed to hospital after being crushed by a large plough outside his home in Nevada. At the time, he was attempting to save his nephew from being hit by the vehicle.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and later revealed he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Since the accident, the plough had been impounded by the police. But on Thursday (23 March) night, Renner shared the good news that the piece of machinery was coming home.

Sharing a picture of the plough on Instagram Stories, Renner wrote: “She’s finally making her way home!” alongside a prayer-hands emoji.

“The cat [gets] a police escort… Feels like The Green Mile!” he captioned a second video, which showed the last vehicle travelling home along a main road.

The plough in question weighs an estimated 6350kg, or three times as much as a car.

Actor shared his excitement that the plough was coming home (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Since leaving the hospital, Renner has been sharing updates on his improving health on social media, including his workout routines for rehabilitation.

The 52-year-old was also seen out in Los Angeles for the first time earlier this month.

In February, Evangeline Lily recalled an “intense” meeting with her Marvel co-star that had left her shocked by how much progress he’d made.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin [goosebumps] because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” she said.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy.”