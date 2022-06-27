The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jessica Chastain said she had to find ‘calmness’ when accepting Oscar after Will Smith slap
‘I walked into a very charged energy in that room,’ Chastain said
Jessica Chastain has opened up about giving her Oscars acceptance speech moments after Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock.
Chastain picked up the prize for best actress at the 94th Academy Awards in March. During the ceremony, Smith got up on stage and struck Rock across the face after he made a joke at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head (Pinkett Smith lives with alopecia).
In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Chastain spoke about trying to find “a calmness” after the shocking moment.
“It was a weird night,” she said. “I walked into a very charged energy in that room, and I was trying to figure out… how to just breathe and create a calmness.”
In her speech, Chastain discussed “discriminatory and bigoted legislation sweeping our country [the USA]”, however, headlines were dominated by the altercation between Smith and Rock.
Smith apologised for the incident and, after resigning as a member of the Academy, had his Oscar privileges revoked for 10 years after an official ruling by the awards body.
In May, Rock made a joke about the Smith incident after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles by an audience member.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies