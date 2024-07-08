Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Joe Biden has lost crucial support in the form of Hollywood star – and Democrat donor – Rob Reiner, who has urged him to step down as president.

On Sunday (7 July), the director of films including Stand by Me, This is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally shared his unexpected and candid view on the party leader, whose capability has been thrown into question in recent months.

Biden is taking on Donald Trump in the 2024 US election and, despite multiple calls from party supporters, including Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, to withdraw from the race, he has remained firm in his belief he is the person to keep Trump from returning to office.

However, 77-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor Reiner, who has been a loyal Biden supporter until now, is unconvinced and believes Biden might be making a Trump victory inevitable.

Reiner, who hosted a fundraising event for Vice President Kamala Harris just days after Biden’s ramblings during a CNN debate with Trump led to widespread concern, called on the president to “stop f***ing around” in a surprise statement on X/Twitter.

He wrote: “If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honour, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Rob Reiner no longer supports Joe Biden as president ( Getty Images )

Biden has brushed off concern over his debate performance, attributing the blame to exhaustion and telling Democrats he is “in it to win it”.

Reports claim that Harris acknowledged the debate was not Biden’s “finest hour” while at Reiner’s fundraiser, but pointed out that, regardless of peoples’ stance on the president, Trump remains “a threat to our democracy”.

In June, late night host John Oliver explained why a second presidential term for Trump would be “far, far worse” than his first.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Rob Reiner has called upon Joe Biden to step down as president ( X/Twitter )

As evidence, the Last Week Tonight presenter highlighted Project 2025, which is a blueprint for Trump’s presidency spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and Trump’s former aides and allies.

The plan is essentially a wishlist for his administration with plans to expand his executive authority and replace civil servants with ideologically aligned appointees.

As reported by The Independent, it would also give Trump unprecedented executive authority over federal agencies and open the door for Trump loyalists to weaponise the government against his rivals.

Oliver described the blueprint as “a conservative LinkedIn”, stating: “It’s essentially an open audition for people who might want a new job because they lost their old one on January 6 for some reason” – in reference to the attack on the Capitol building conducted by Trump supporters in 2021.