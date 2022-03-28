Oscars 2022: Fans ask why Joe Lycett was in the audience
Comedian is a friend of Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan
Fans of Joe Lycett have taken to social media to express their surprise after the comedian was spotted in the audience at the 2022 Oscars.
The camera cut to Lycett celebrating in the crowd as costume designer Jenny Beavan won the Oscar for her contribution to Cruella, winning the Best Costume Design award.
His appearance surprised many of those watching at home.
“WAS THAT JOE LYCETT,” asked one Twitter user.
“is that joe lycett?????” asked another. “Britcom invasion of hollywood continues apace”
“I’ve just spotted @joelycett in the audience looking amazing!” wrote a fan on Twitter. “Representing Brum in Hollywood, bab.”
Lycett is a long-time friend of Beavan’s, and in fact this is not his first time supporting her at the Oscars. He also attended the ceremony in 2016, when Beavan won for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road. “My friend Jenny Beaven has been nominated for an Oscar – she was the costume designer on Mad Max - so I’m off to cheer her on,” he told the Irish Times that year.
You can follow along with our Oscars 2022 live blog here.
Click here for a list of the winners, updated live as the ceremony progresses.
