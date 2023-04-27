Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joel Dommett has reflected on filming a sex scene with Sienna Miller for the 2008 movie The Edge of Love, which ended up on the cutting room floor.

The comedian, 37, had tried to make it as an actor in his early twenties, and was cast in the Dylan Thomas biopic with Miller, Keira Knightley and Cillian Murphy.

Dommett played a character credited as “Train Soldier”, and had a few scenes with Miller, including an intimacy scene.

He told the i that he hadn’t had much sex in his life at that point, so was very nervous about shooting with Miller: “I’d only done it once in real life,” he said. “I was absolutely petrified.”

There was no intimacy co-ordinator on set, Dommett explained, so Miller – who had much more experience in movies – guided the young star through it.

Dommett then prepared himself to watch his work at the premiere, only to realise the whole sequence had been cut from the film.

The comedian’s other acting roles included parts in Teenage Kicks, Casualty, The Golden Hour, Skins and Popatron.

Joel Dommett (Getty Images)

He went on to build a career in comedy and presenting, and shot to fame as a contestant on the 2016 series of I’m a Celebrity. He finished in second place, after Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt.

Dommett now hosts The Masked Singer on ITV.