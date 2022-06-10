Johnny Depp’s popularity drops following Amber Heard trial win, according to new data

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial.

Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.

After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a slightly different story.

According to stats collected by data company Morning Consult, Depp’s popularity significantly dropped post-trial, particularly among baby boomers and men.

In an April survey, US adults with “very” or “somewhat” favourable views of Depp landed at 68 per cent. However, in June, this number had dropped to 56 per cent.

Among baby boomers, Depp’s favorability rating fell from 59 per cent in April to 37 per cent in June.

Depp’s favorability with younger respondents apparently remained nearly the same, with only a two point decrease among Gen Z adults, from its original 72 per cent in April.

Millennials followed a similar trend, with only a six per cent fall from 78 per cent in April to 72 per cent in June.

Men’s favourable views towards Depp dipped from April’s 67 per cent to 52 per cent in June. Women’s views saw a smaller decrease with only nine points.

The actor’s popularity took the hardest hit among Democrats, from 70 per cent to 55 per cent while independents showed a fall from 68 per cent to 55 per cent. Republicans’ favourable views dropped from 65 per cent to 57 per cent.

Despite the trends in data, Depp is still moving forward with his career. He recently released two new songs about the pitfalls of fame, from his forthcoming joint album, 18, with Jeff Beck, scheduled for a 15 July release.

