Johnny Depp responds to Blow co-star Lola Glaudini’s verbal abuse accusation

Johnny Depp has responded after being accused of treating his Blow co-star Lola Glaudini aggressively on the film’s set.

The actor, who won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, has now been accused of aggressive treatment by Criminal Minds actor Lola Glaudini on the set of the 2001 crime drama.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast, Glaudini, who played Rada, recalled getting “reamed” by Depp on her first day on set.

According to Glaudini, director Ted Demme asked her to “burst out laughing” after Depp said a particular certain word in character as George Jung.

However, Glaudini alleges that, when she did, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines, and you’re out f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot.”

Glaudini claims that Depp continued: “Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the f*** up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’

Depp has now addressed these allegations, with his rep stating: “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Glaudini said in the podcast interview that, after signing up to Blow, which was her “first studio movie”, she “idolised” Depp and was “so excited to work” with the star, who was 38 at the time.

“The only thing I have going through my head is, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry,’” she said, adding that her father told her, after she sought his advice: “You have two choices right now: you can either say f*** this, f*** you, or you never let him see you sweat.”

The actor, who plays Elle Greenaway on CBS series Criminal Minds, claimed that Depp gave her “a non-apology apology” soon after the alleged encounter.

Johnny Depp says his recollection ‘differs greatly’ from Lola Glaudini’s (Getty Images for The Red Sea Int)

Depp sued ex-wife Heard in March 2019, alleging a column Heard wrote in The Washington Post about domestic violence was defamatory. He asked for $50m in damages, with Heard filing a $100m countersuit.

After a six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, the jury returned a verdict on 1 June 2022 and determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages, while Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.