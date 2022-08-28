Johnny Depp to make ‘comeback’ appearance at MTV VMAs, reports claim
Source says actor will appear at awards ceremony via video link
Johnny Depp will make a “comeback” appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, reports have claimed.
Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
He is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years and star as King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s forthcoming film Jeanne du Barry.
Now, a source cited as “close” to Depp has told The New York Post that the actor will make an appearance via video at next week’s VMAs, which takes place on 29 August.
The source claimed that Depp will dress up as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.
The Independent has contacted Depp’s representatives for comment.
Depp won his legal case against Heard after suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. His lawyers said Heard falsely implied that he abused her during their relationship.
In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.
She was demanded to award him $10m (£8.4m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.2m) in punitive damages. Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.