Johnny Depp has released a video message to fans pledging to “move forward” after winning the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.

Last week, the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory charges related to lost career opportunities,and $350,000 (£280,000) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages for one of her three counterclaims leaving her to owe $8.35m (£6.7m) in total to Depp.

On Tuesday (7 June), Depp shared a video compilation of footage from his recent UK concerts with Jeff Beck.

In the caption, he wrote: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.”

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

Depp continued: “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The Pirates actor had originally posted the video to his newly launched TikTok, which has already surpassed 4m followers.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell responded in the Instagram comments with five red hearts and the word “wiggles”. Her support joins other celebrities, including Winona Ryder, Javier Bardem, and Sia, who have voiced their support for Depp.

Meanwhile, Ed Norton and Mia Farrow have been inundated by Depp fans after showing their support for Heard.

Since his legal victory, Depp has been spotted on multiple occasions around the UK, including spending time with Sam Fender in a Newcastle pub.

Heard has remained fairly under the radar. However, the Aquaman actor’s sister Whitney Henriquez broke her silence after the verdict to share that she is “proud” of Heard.