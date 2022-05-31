The jury began deliberations in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

The article does not mention him by name.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the claims.

In 2020, Depp bowed out of his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing a domestic violence libel case against The Sun.

Last month, talent agent Christian Carino testified that he believes Heard’s allegations of abuse cost Depp the job of playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, after the actor had portrayed the character in five previous films.

Plans for the sixth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean have yet to be confirmed, but according to film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the door isn’t completely closed for Depp to make a return.

Depp as Jack Sparrow (AP / Rex Features)

When asked by The Sunday Times earlier this month whether there was a view for him to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, he responded: “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Though his future presence in Hollywood productions is unconfirmed as of yet, Depp is reported to have at least one acting role in the pipeline.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He is expected to star in the forthcoming French-language film Jeanne du Barry, playing the controversial French king, Louis XV. As reported in Variety earlier this year, the period drama will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars as the ruler’s mistress, Jeanne Bécu.

Elsewhere, Depp has recently provided the voice of Johnny Puff in the children’s web mini-series, Puffins Impossible.

Outside of these projects, the actor has also gone viral for his behaviour during the trial proceedings, with actions such as joking about bringing waffles for fans spreading widely across social media platforms.

The dispute between Depp and Heard has prompted reactions from a number of high profile figures. Here’s a rundown of the celebrities who have voiced their support for Heard, while here’s a list of the celebrities who have thrown support behind Depp.

Read about the impact the trial is having on Heard’s career here and follow live updates on the Depp v Heard trial here.