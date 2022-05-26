Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor slams Amber Heard for ‘spewing’ Kate Moss claims
Follow for the latest updates
Depp says it is ‘insane’ to hear ‘heinous’ accusations of sexual violence from Heard
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Johnny Depp’s rebuttal case in the defamation trial of his ex-wife Amber Heard is close to concluding at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.
The rebuttal case for the counterclaim will be heard on Thursday, and closing arguments are scheduled for Friday before the jury deliberates.
On Wednesday, supermodel and Depp-ex Kate Moss testified the actor did not push her down some stairs in the 1990s as had been rumoured and mentioned in testimony. Heard’s team hit back following her testimony.
Depp returned to the stand and denied knowledge of his attorney’s defamatory statements about his ex-wife. The actor called her allegations of abuse “unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false”.
Later, graphic texts written by the actor about Heard were shown to the court and there were tense exchanges with counsel.
Watch: Depp chuckles as he says he ‘misses’ the tip of his finger that was severed in fight with Heard
Depp denies involvement in Waldman statements calling Heard abuse claims a ‘hoax’
Johnny Depp has returned to the witness stand to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Mr Depp was called back for his own team’s rebuttal on Wednesday (25 May) and his direct testimony began with questions about his former attorney Adam Waldman.
Read more:
Johnny Depp returns to the stand in trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp has returned to the witness stand to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Psychologist hired by Depp discredits Heard’s PTSD diagnosis saying symptoms are ‘frequently feigned’
The psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, Dr Shannon Curry, has returned to the stand to refute Amber Heard’s diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Testifying for Amber Heard’s defence on 3 May, clinical psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes said that the actress does suffer from PTSD stemming from domestic violence.
“I diagnosed Ms Heard with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder… and the cause was the intimate partner violence by Mr Depp,” Dr Hughes said at the time.
On Wednesday, Dr Curry was called to the stand by Mr Depp’s team and said her testimony “will be used to rebut” Dr Hughes’ evidence.
Read more:
Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp discredits Amber Heard’s PTSD diagnosis
‘I would say it can’t be triggered if PTSD isn’t present,’ Dr Shannon Curry told the court, regarding Heard’s diagnosis
Heard team hits back after Kate Moss denies claim Depp pushed her down stairs
A source close to Amber Heard has offered a strong response to Kate Moss denying a claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs during their relationship in the 1990s.
Megan Sheets reports:
Amber Heard team hits back after Kate Moss denies claim Johnny Depp pushed her
A source close to Heard told The Independent: ‘So Johnny Depp didn’t abuse Kate Moss. That makes him 1 for 2 in the abuse column’
Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs
In one of the briefest pieces of testimony in the entire trial, Kate Moss confirms she had a romantic relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998 and says he did not push her downstairs during a vacation the couple took.
She says she slipped on wet steps and hurt her back and Depp got her medical attention.
Moss says Depp never pushed her down any steps.
Kate Moss denies Amber Heard claim Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs
Moss testified for only a few minutes via video link on Wednesday
Court hears how Elon Musk made $250K donation to artist non-profit in Heard’s name
Elon Musk anonymously donated $250,000 to an artist non-profit in Amber Heard’s name, a witness in the ongoing Johnny Depp trial told the court.
Appearing as a witness for Mr Depp via video deposition on Tuesday (24 May), Jennifer Howell told the jury that she received an anonymous check for $250,000 “around 2018” for her nonprofit The Art of Elysium. The check reportedly said that it was in honour of Ms Heard.
Read more:
Elon Musk made $250K donation to artist non-profit in Amber Heard’s name, court hears
Non-profit founder Jennifer Howell testified on day 21 of the multi-million dollar defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp against Heard
What did the Washington Post op-ed actually say?
The current court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard centres around an opinion piece Heard wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
Depp has sued ex-wife Heard for alleged defamation over the article. While Depp was not named, he claims her allegations the piece made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
But what did the article – which remains online at The Washington Post – actually say?
What did Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed actually say?
Heard’s current court battle with ex husband Johnny Depp is based around a 2018 article she wrote for a US newspaper. Here’s what it contained
Most viral moments from the media circus defamation trial
Former husband and wife Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are approaching the end of their bitter defamation trial in Virginia, which has attracted headlines across the world over the last six weeks as well as a feverish international audience online.
Fans of the Hollywood actors have closely followed proceedings from the Fairfax County courthouse on TikTok and Instagram, obsessing over the testimonies offered, cutting clips of their favourite exchanges, making unlikely stars of the attorneys involved and cheerleading for their preferred side.
Here is an overview of some of the many viral episodes from the marathon trial as it enters its final days.
The most viral moments from the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial
Acrimonious court case between divorced Hollywood actors nearing conclusion after six weeks of accusations, revelations and extraordinary testimony
Will Amber Heard ever act again?
On Monday (23 May), entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold testified that she found the op-ed had no impact on Depp’s career, but the surrounding scandal had cost Heard up to $50m in earnings.
But what impact could the trial and its fallout on her career going forward?
Will Amber Heard act again? A look at actor’s scheduled films amid Johnny Depp trial
Heard is said to have lost $50m (£38.2m) in earnings as a result of the scandal surrounding Depp dispute
Will Johnny Depp ever act again?
Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the claims.
Though his future presence in Hollywood productions is unconfirmed as of yet, Depp is reported to have at least one acting role in the pipeline.
Read more:
Will Johnny Depp act again? A look at the actor’s scheduled projects
Actor’s fans fear for professional repercussions of court case against Amber Heard
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.