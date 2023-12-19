Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The forthcoming Avengers film will have its title “changed” after lead star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault.

On Monday (18 December), The Independent learnt that Majors, 34, was dropped by Marvel Studios in the immediate aftermath of the verdict, which saw a jury find him guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Majors’ presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was in question after several charges were filed against the actor, who was set to play the main villain in the new Avengers film.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but was acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count. He is due for sentencing on 6 February and faces up to one year in prison.

Majors previously played the role of Kang the Conqueror in the TV series Loki as well as 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Both projects set him up as the next big Avengers villain designed to follow in the footsteps of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. The fifth Avengers film was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this title has been scrapped, and the project will be officially known as Avengers 5 until a new title is decided on. The decision to change the title suggests that Kang will be written out of the franchise as opposed to being recast.

In September, it was reported that Marvel executives, including studio boss Kevin Feige, gathered to discuss “backup plans, including pivoting to another comic book adversary”, like Fantastic Four character Dr Doom.

After news of the allegations broke, Majors was dropped by his management team, while the US Army pulled a number of advertisements featuring the actor from circulation. He was also reportedly dropped from a forthcoming adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement.

Another forthcoming Majors project, Magazine Dreams, has been removed from Walt Disney Studios’ release calendar.

After the verdict was delivered on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a statement, saying: “At the Manhattan DA’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work.

Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) (MCU)

“The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.

“Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org